The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is warning the public about a rabid bat found in the city of Eau Claire on Wednesday near the amphitheater in Phoenix Park. The bat was found crawling on the ground unable to fly. Anyone with possible exposure to this bat should seek immediate medical attention.
An exposure includes:
• A bite from any animal, including wild, stray or domestic pets.
• Saliva or brain tissue from an animal gets into a scratch, wound, nose or eyes.
Possible exposure includes:
• A bat in the room with an unattended child, mentally impaired person, intoxicated person or anyone who has been sleeping.
• A bat in firewood hand-carried into the home.
Bats are considered by federal and state health authorities to be of high risk for carrying rabies. Any exposure to a bat should be reported to your physician immediately.
Additionally, please report any bat exposure to the Health Department at 715-839-4718.