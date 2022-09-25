CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man who led Lake Hallie police on a high-speed chase Feb. 24 before crashing the vehicle in Chippewa Falls failed to show up for his court appearance last week, and a warrant has now been issued for his arrest.

Daniel L. Nielsen, 39, 822 Veronica St., is charged in Chippewa County Court with fleeing or eluding a police officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of methamphetamine.

