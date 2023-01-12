CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Cornell skipped a court appearance this week, and a warrant has now been issued for his arrest.

Dustin W. Kuechler, 26, 33 1/2 E. Elm St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with third-degree sexual assault and sexual intercourse with a child.

