A block of Water Street next to UW-Eau Claire's Haas Fine Arts Center will be closed for construction next week until mid-July.
Roadwork of the block of Water Street between First and Second avenues is scheduled to begin Monday and last until July 11, according to Eau Claire's Engineering Department.
While the block is closed, a detour will guide motorists to use First or Fifth avenues to drive north to Lake Street, which runs parallel to Water Street.
This is one of several portions of the Water Street area that will be under construction.
The block of Second Avenue between Water and Chippewa streets also will begin construction Monday and is expected to remain closed until mid-August.
Additional sections of Second Avenue and portions of Chippewa Street will also be under construction later this season.