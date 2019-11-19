An Eau Claire developer intends to revise plans for a new building on Water Street after the initial designs were rejected by a city panel on Monday, according to city officials.
Investment Realty notified the city on Tuesday that it will make design changes to the two-story building it intends to create where a vacant bank building currently stands at 328 Water St.
The new building would have six four-bedroom apartments and two storefronts, based on the original plans.
A drive-through lane along the side of the building had drawn objections from fellow businesses residents of the nearby Randall Park neighborhood.
On Monday night, the city Plan Commission voted 7-1 to remove the drive through lane from the plans, according to city community development director Scott Allen.
But even after making that change, the commission still voted 5-3 to reject the site plan and a permit sought for the building.