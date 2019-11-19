Vacant Water St. bank
The bank building at 328 Water St., which is between The Goat Coffee House and Brothers bar, has been empty since BMO Harris relocated in 2017 to another nearby building.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

An Eau Claire developer intends to revise plans for a new building on Water Street after the initial designs were rejected by a city panel on Monday, according to city officials.

Investment Realty notified the city on Tuesday that it will make design changes to the two-story building it intends to create where a vacant bank building currently stands at 328 Water St.

The new building would have six four-bedroom apartments and two storefronts, based on the original plans.

A drive-through lane along the side of the building had drawn objections from fellow businesses residents of the nearby Randall Park neighborhood.

On Monday night, the city Plan Commission voted 7-1 to remove the drive through lane from the plans, according to city community development director Scott Allen.

But even after making that change, the commission still voted 5-3 to reject the site plan and a permit sought for the building.