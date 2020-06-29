The 21st annual Water Street Mile and 5K will be virtual this year in an effort to keep the event going and keep families involved during COVID-19.
Registration is open until July 31 for the fundraiser benefiting L.E. Philips Senior Center. Participants can complete their mile or 5K anytime, anywhere from July 11 to July 31. Participants will receive a shirt and race bag with registration.
According to L.E. Phillips Senior Center executive director Mary Pica Anderson, “This event is definitely different, but we hope families can still enjoy getting outside and exercising together in the spirit of the annual race.”
Participants are encouraged to register and run with their friends and family anywhere they would like such as Water Street, a trail, their neighborhoods. etc. L.E. Phillips Senior Center would appreciate photos and race time submissions to share.
Participants can register online: getmeregistered.com/WaterStreetMile5K or, mail a completed form with check to: The Water Street Mile, L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St. Eau Claire, WI 54703 with a check payable to L.E. Phillips Senior Center.
For more information contact Traci at traci@lephillipsseniorcenter.com or call 715-839-4909.