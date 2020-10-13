ALTOONA — Water pressure in an Altoona neighborhood will be temporarily reduced Wednesday morning for utility work.
A city notice stated that replacing broken equipment at the Pamona Drive booster station will result in low water pressure at homes in the Burgess Addition. This part of Altoona includes Fifth Street East, Lawrence Avenue, Manor Court, Mulberry Drive, Pamona Drive, Oakwood Drive, Radcliffe Avenue, Skyview Drive and Summit Drive.
The reduced water pressure is expected to be between 9 a.m. and noon.
"We chose this time of day because that is when most people are at work or school and this will lessen the overall impact to the neighborhood," the city notice stated.