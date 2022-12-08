WHEATON— A Wausau man who caused a multiple-vehicle crash along Highway 29 in September has now been convicted.

Chad J. Myszka, 20, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Chippewa County Court to fleeing or eluding an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and hit-and-run involving injury. Six other charges were read-in and dismissed.

