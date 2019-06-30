A Webster woman is accused of seventh-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after she was arrested early Sunday in Eau Claire.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol:
Shana L. Corbine, 39, was observed at about 3:36 a.m. Sunday traveling southbound on Highway 93 at the intersection with Golf Road without her headlamps activated during hours of darkness. A State Patrol trooper attempted to stop Corbine for the violation, but she continued southbound on 93 and turned the wrong way onto the Interstate 94 eastbound off ramp before stopping on the ramp.
The trooper observed signs of impairment and requested Corbine perform field sobriety tests. Corbine fell down during the testing so an ambulance was called and she was transported to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
An evidentiary blood draw was taken at the hospital and will be submitted for blood alcohol analysis.
Corbine remained at the hospital for evaluation of her medical condition, but she will be charged with seventh offense OWI.