AUGUSTA — A chef will present a free cooking demonstration on Wednesday evening to show how local, seasonal ingredients can be used in dishes.
Carrie Amo, who provides personal chef services and education through her business The Wandering Culinarian, will cook from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Augusta Memorial Public Library, 113 N. Stone St.
She will prepare pesto BLT sandwiches and strawberry bruschetta and give free samples to demonstration attendees.
For more information on Amo's demonstration and other library events, call 715-286-2070 or email aulib@augustalibrary.org.