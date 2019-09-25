Big Rivers
Team;Conf.;Overall
Menomonie;3-0;5-0
Hudson;2-1;2-3
River Falls;2-1;3-2
Superior;2-1;4-1
EC Memorial;2-1;4-1
Chippewa Falls;1-2;1-4
EC North;0-3;0-5
Rice Lake;0-3;0-5
Friday
Hudson at Menomonie, 7 p.m.
River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.
Eau Claire North at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.
Chippewa Falls at Superior, 7 p.m.
Cloverbelt
Team;Conf.;Overall
Regis;5-0;5-0
Colby;4-0;4-1
Spencer/Columbus;3-1;3-2
Osseo-Fairchild;2-2;2-3
Stanley-Boyd;2-2;3-2
Cadott;2-3;2-3
Neillsville/Granton;1-3;2-3
Altoona;1-4;1-4
Fall Creek;0-5;0-5
Friday
Neillsville/Granton at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Cadott at Fall Creek, 7 p.m.
Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd, 7 p.m.
Colby at Spencer/Columbus, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Durand at Regis, 11 a.m.
Dunn-St. Croix
Team;Conf.;Overall
Mondovi;2-0;5-0
Spring Valley;2-0;5-0
Elk Mound;2-1;3-2
Colfax;1-1;1-4
Boyceville;1-2;2-3
Durand;1-2;2-3
Glenwood City;0-3;0-5
Friday
Colfax at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.
Mondovi at Glenwood City, 7 p.m.
Boyceville at Spring Valley, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Durand at Regis, 11 a.m.
Dairyland
Team;Conf.;Overall
Blair-Taylor;3-0;4-1
Augusta;2-1;4-1
Eleva-Strum;2-1;3-2
Melrose-Mindoro;2-1;3-2
Pepin/Alma;2-1;2-3
Whitehall;1-2;2-3
Coch.-Fountain City;0-3;1-4
Independence/Gilmanton;0-3;0-5
Friday
Augusta at Whitehall, 7 p.m.
Eleva-Strum at Pepin/Alma, 7 p.m.
Cochrane-Fountain City at Independence/Gilmanton, 7 p.m.
Blair-Taylor at Melrose-Mindoro, 7 p.m.
Heart O'North
Team;Conf.;Overall
Bloomer;5-0;5-0
Northwestern;5-0;5-0
Cumberland;4-1;4-1
St. Croix Falls;3-2;3-2
Hayward;3-2;3-2
Spooner;2-3;2-3
Ladysmith;2-3;2-3
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;1-4;1-4
Barron;0-5;0-5
Cameron;0-5;0-5
Friday
Cumberland at Bloomer, 7 p.m.
Barron at Cameron, 7 p.m.
Ladysmith at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 7 p.m.
Northwestern at St. Croix Falls, 7 p.m.
Hayward at Spooner, 7 p.m.
Cloverwood
Team;Conf.;Overall
Abbotsford;3-0;5-0
Athens;3-0;4-1
Loyal;2-1;2-3
Greenwood;2-1;4-1
Gilman;1-2;3-2
Thorp;1-2;2-3
Assumption;0-3;0-5
Owen-Withee;0-3;0-5
Friday
Thorp at Gilman, 7 p.m.
Athens at Greenwood, 7 p.m.
Owen-Withee at Loyal, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Abbotsford at Assumption, 11 a.m.
Lakeland
Team;Conf.;Overall
Lake Holc./Cornell;3-0;3-2
Unity;3-0;4-1
Turtle Lake;2-1;4-1
Webster;2-1;3-1
Grantsburg;1-2;2-3
Clear Lake;1-2;3-2
Elmwood/Plum City;0-3;1-4
Flambeau;0-3;1-4
Friday
Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Elmwood/Plum City, 7 p.m.
Grantsburg at Flambeau, 7 p.m.
Turtle Lake at Webster, 7 p.m.
Unity at Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
Middle Border
Team;Conf.;Overall
Baldwin-Woodville;3-0;4-1
New Richmond;2-1;3-2
St. Croix Central;2-1;4-1
Ellsworth;2-1;4-1
Osceola;1-2;2-3
Somerset;1-2;2-3
Prescott;1-2;1-4
Amery;0-3;0-5
Friday
Baldwin-Woodville at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Prescott at New Richmond, 7 p.m.
Amery at Osceola, 7 p.m.
South Lakeland 8-Man
Team;Conf.;Overall
Frederic;2-0;3-2
Luck;2-0;5-0
Bruce;2-1;4-1
Prairie Farm;1-1;3-2
New Auburn;1-2;3-2
Alma Center Lincoln;1-2;2-3
Clayton;0-3;1-4
Friday
Luck at Alma Center Lincoln, 7 p.m.
New Auburn at Frederic, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Prairie Farm at Clayton, 7 p.m.
Bruce at Mercer/Butternut, 7 p.m.