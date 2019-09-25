Big Rivers

Team;Conf.;Overall

Menomonie;3-0;5-0

Hudson;2-1;2-3

River Falls;2-1;3-2

Superior;2-1;4-1

EC Memorial;2-1;4-1

Chippewa Falls;1-2;1-4

EC North;0-3;0-5

Rice Lake;0-3;0-5

Friday

Hudson at Menomonie, 7 p.m.

River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial, 7 p.m.

Eau Claire North at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.

Chippewa Falls at Superior, 7 p.m.

Cloverbelt

Team;Conf.;Overall

Regis;5-0;5-0

Colby;4-0;4-1

Spencer/Columbus;3-1;3-2

Osseo-Fairchild;2-2;2-3

Stanley-Boyd;2-2;3-2

Cadott;2-3;2-3

Neillsville/Granton;1-3;2-3

Altoona;1-4;1-4

Fall Creek;0-5;0-5

Friday

Neillsville/Granton at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Cadott at Fall Creek, 7 p.m.

Osseo-Fairchild at Stanley-Boyd, 7 p.m.

Colby at Spencer/Columbus, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Durand at Regis, 11 a.m.

Dunn-St. Croix

Team;Conf.;Overall

Mondovi;2-0;5-0

Spring Valley;2-0;5-0

Elk Mound;2-1;3-2

Colfax;1-1;1-4

Boyceville;1-2;2-3

Durand;1-2;2-3

Glenwood City;0-3;0-5

Friday

Colfax at Elk Mound, 7 p.m.

Mondovi at Glenwood City, 7 p.m.

Boyceville at Spring Valley, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Durand at Regis, 11 a.m.

Dairyland

Team;Conf.;Overall

Blair-Taylor;3-0;4-1

Augusta;2-1;4-1

Eleva-Strum;2-1;3-2

Melrose-Mindoro;2-1;3-2

Pepin/Alma;2-1;2-3

Whitehall;1-2;2-3

Coch.-Fountain City;0-3;1-4

Independence/Gilmanton;0-3;0-5

Friday

Augusta at Whitehall, 7 p.m.

Eleva-Strum at Pepin/Alma, 7 p.m.

Cochrane-Fountain City at Independence/Gilmanton, 7 p.m.

Blair-Taylor at Melrose-Mindoro, 7 p.m.

Heart O'North

Team;Conf.;Overall

Bloomer;5-0;5-0

Northwestern;5-0;5-0

Cumberland;4-1;4-1

St. Croix Falls;3-2;3-2

Hayward;3-2;3-2

Spooner;2-3;2-3

Ladysmith;2-3;2-3

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser;1-4;1-4

Barron;0-5;0-5

Cameron;0-5;0-5

Friday

Cumberland at Bloomer, 7 p.m.

Barron at Cameron, 7 p.m.

Ladysmith at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at St. Croix Falls, 7 p.m.

Hayward at Spooner, 7 p.m.

Cloverwood

Team;Conf.;Overall

Abbotsford;3-0;5-0

Athens;3-0;4-1

Loyal;2-1;2-3

Greenwood;2-1;4-1

Gilman;1-2;3-2

Thorp;1-2;2-3

Assumption;0-3;0-5

Owen-Withee;0-3;0-5

Friday

Thorp at Gilman, 7 p.m.

Athens at Greenwood, 7 p.m.

Owen-Withee at Loyal, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Abbotsford at Assumption, 11 a.m.

Lakeland

Team;Conf.;Overall

Lake Holc./Cornell;3-0;3-2

Unity;3-0;4-1

Turtle Lake;2-1;4-1

Webster;2-1;3-1

Grantsburg;1-2;2-3

Clear Lake;1-2;3-2

Elmwood/Plum City;0-3;1-4

Flambeau;0-3;1-4

Friday

Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Elmwood/Plum City, 7 p.m.

Grantsburg at Flambeau, 7 p.m.

Turtle Lake at Webster, 7 p.m.

Unity at Clear Lake, 7 p.m.

Middle Border

Team;Conf.;Overall

Baldwin-Woodville;3-0;4-1

New Richmond;2-1;3-2

St. Croix Central;2-1;4-1

Ellsworth;2-1;4-1

Osceola;1-2;2-3

Somerset;1-2;2-3

Prescott;1-2;1-4

Amery;0-3;0-5

Friday

Baldwin-Woodville at St. Croix Central, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

Prescott at New Richmond, 7 p.m.

Amery at Osceola, 7 p.m.

South Lakeland 8-Man

Team;Conf.;Overall

Frederic;2-0;3-2

Luck;2-0;5-0

Bruce;2-1;4-1

Prairie Farm;1-1;3-2

New Auburn;1-2;3-2

Alma Center Lincoln;1-2;2-3

Clayton;0-3;1-4

Friday

Luck at Alma Center Lincoln, 7 p.m.

New Auburn at Frederic, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Prairie Farm at Clayton, 7 p.m.

Bruce at Mercer/Butternut, 7 p.m.