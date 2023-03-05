EAU CLAIRE — After serving as Chippewa County’s public health director for the past seven years, Angela Weideman said she’s ready for her next challenge.
“I feel like I was ready for the opportunities and challenges of managing a larger department,” Weideman said.
Weideman, 42, will become the next Eau Claire County human services director. The county officially announced her selection on Friday. Her first day will be on April 24.
“I’m excited for my new adventure, and very sad to say ‘I’ll see you in a different capacity’ to my co-workers in Chippewa County,” she said. “I feel like Eau Claire County’s Human Services Department has a phenomenal management team, and I very much believe in service to the community.”
Eau Claire County Administrator Kathryn Schauf said the county had 15 to 19 applications, and narrowed the field to three finalists.
“We had good candidates; we had a lot of interest,” Schauf said Friday afternoon. “What Angie brings is the passion, the excitement for her work, and it’s her focus. She’s got a varied history. It will service the Human Services Department well.”
Dr. Katherine Schneider, a county board member from the city of Eau Claire and the chairwoman of the Human Services Board, sat in on multiple interviews with the candidates, and Weideman stood out.
“It was her positive, energetic (attitude), she works across departments, and is interested in working toward preventing problems,” Schneider said. “It’s a huge department, it’s 240 people. Anyone who takes on the job as a steep learning curve, but I think she’ll do well.”
Weideman will replace Diane Cable, who is retiring. Schauf said they will be able to work together for several weeks.
“We’re excited to have her on the team and begin the work,” Schauf said.
Weideman said her Public Health Department in Chippewa County had a staff of 25 and a budget of $3 million. In comparison, the Eau Claire Human Services Department budget is about $41 million.
Weideman, an Abbotsford native, graduated from Abbotsford High School in 1999. She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and secondary education with a social studies broad field from UW-Green Bay, then her master’s degree in marriage and family theraphy from UW-Stout. She began working for Chippewa County in 2014, and she became Public Health director in March 2016. During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, she routinely held in-person and video meetings with the public and media to answer questions about the virus.
Weideman is currently enrolled in a doctorate program in public health from Indiana University.
“With my doctorate, there is a huge emphasis on leadership and that also drew me to this job,” she said.
Weideman lives in Eau Claire with her teenage son. She’s eager for what’s to come.
“I’m looking forward to getting to know the people — the staff, the board,” she said.