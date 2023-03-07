EAU CLAIRE — An informational meeting for the public to learn more about the city's potential to establish a local vehicle registration fee will be Thursday evening.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the North Conference Room inside City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St.
Eau Claire officials will explain why they are exploring the idea of instituting an annual fee — commonly called a "wheel tax" — that will apply to many motor vehicles kept in city limits. There will also be time for attendees to ask questions. City Council members have also been invited and may be in attendance on Thursday evening, according to a notice on the meeting.
This is the second informational meeting the city is holding on a potential wheel tax. The first was on Feb. 23, however, inclement weather that day could've cut down on attendance.
As envisioned, revenues from the wheel taxes would go toward cutting down debt the city currently uses to pay part of its costs for transportation projects, namely road contruction.
In early February, council members discussed the idea of a $25 wheel tax to maintain the current level of roadwork annually. But during a Feb. 28 work session, they indicated the potential wheel tax could go to $30 so there's also funding available for transportation improvement projects as well.
A proposed schedule presented at that recent work session showed a wheel tax ordinance could be drafted in time to face a public hearing on March 27 before the council would vote on it the following day.
Local wheel taxes are added to the $85 the state government already charges annually to register a passenger vehicle in Wisconsin. Eau Claire County has been charging a wheel tax of $30, which includes the vast majority of City of Eau Claire motorists, since 2019 for rural highway work.