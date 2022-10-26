EAU CLAIRE — Here are some places in the Eau Claire area where you can get tested or vaccinated for COVID-19.
The testing and vaccination sites listed below are free.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department encouraged people to check with testing sites before visiting, noting that some sites may have limited hours or limited walk-up appointments due to changes in test kit supply.
Testing sites
Prevea Health locations: Visit myprevea.com to schedule an appointment.
Walgreens: Testing available for those 3 and older. Weekend hours are available. Visit walgreens.com/findcare/category/covid-19 to schedule an appointment. Appointments are next-day only.
Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire: Locations vary. Weekend hours are available. Visit www.marshfieldclinic.org or call 844-342-6276 to schedule a testing appointment.
Mayo Clinic Health System: Locations vary. Weekend hours are available. Visit mayoclinichealthsystem.org or and click COVID-19 or call the Mayo Clinic Health System appointment line at 715-838-5437.
Eau Claire City-County Health Department: Drive-up/walk-up PCR testing for ages 1+ Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., at 720 2nd Ave., Eau Claire (Door C12E, corner of Lake Street and 2nd Avenue). No appointment needed. Beginning Sept.
To find other testing opportunities across Wisconsin, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/community-testing.
Vaccine clinics
Every Tuesday: Eau Claire Health Department, 721 Oxford Ave., Eau Claire. From 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Enter at clinic entrance off the intersection of Second Avenue and Lake Street. First and second doses are available for people who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19. Pfizer (5 years+) and Moderna (6 months+) vaccines will be available. Pfizer-original and Pfizer-Fall (12+) booster doses are also available. To be eligible for Pfizer-Fall booster, your last dose of any COVID-19 vaccine must have been more than two months ago. This vaccine targets the Omicron and original strain of the virus, and is also called the “Bivalent” vaccine. Appointments are encouraged. Register at ecvaccine.as.me.
Wednesday, Oct. 26: South Middle School, 2115 Mitscher Ave., Eau Claire. From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Free vaccines for kids include COVID-19 boosters (5+ years), flu (6 months-18 years), HPV, Meningitis, Tdap. Free vaccines for adults include Pfizer (age 12+) fall COVID booster for people who have already been vaccinated against COVID. To be eligible, you last dose of any COVID vaccine must have been more than two months ago. No appointment needed.
Thursday, Oct. 27: Altoona Fire Station, 1904 Spooner Ave., Altoona. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Free vaccines for kids include COVID-19 boosters (5+ years), flu (6 months-18 years), HPV, Meningitis, Tdap. Free vaccines for adults include Pfizer (age 12+) fall COVID booster for people who have already been vaccinated against COVID. To be eligible, you last dose of any COVID vaccine must have been more than two months ago. No appointment needed.
Wednesday, Nov. 2: Northstar Middle School, 2711 Abbe Hill Dr., Eau Claire. From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. A clinic will be open to the public from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Free vaccines for kids include COVID-19 boosters (5+ years), flu (6 months-18 years), HPV, Meningitis, Tdap. Free vaccines for adults include Pfizer (age 12+) fall COVID booster for people who have already been vaccinated against COVID. To be eligible, you last dose of any COVID vaccine must have been more than two months ago. No appointment needed.
From staff reports