EAU CLAIRE — Here are some places in the Eau Claire area where you can get tested or vaccinated for COVID-19.
The testing and vaccination sites listed below are free.
Testing sites:
UW-Eau Claire’s Hilltop Center Lounge: Rapid testing available for people 5 and older. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays. Appointments are required; testing will take about 30 minutes. Site is located at 15 Garfield Ave. To schedule an appointment, visit UWEC.vivi.healthcare and click on the “Community or UW Subcontractor” option, or call 608-855-9191. Visit www.uwec.edu/coronavirus-updates/community-antigen-testing/ for information on parking.
Altoona Fire Department, 1904 Spooner Ave., Altoona: Drive-thru PCR testing for ages 1 and older. Hours are Sundays 12 to 2:30 p.m. and Wednesdays 4 to 6 p.m. No appointments needed; supply may be limited. For more information call the Eau Claire City-County Health Department at 715-839-4718. No testing on March 6 or March 20.
Pablo Center at the Confluence: PCR and limited rapid tests for all ages are available by appointment at 128 Graham Ave., Eau Claire from 12 to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Appointments are preferred; make an appointment by visiting curative.com or by calling 888-702-9042. No testing on holidays.
Saturday, March 12: Longfellow Elementary School, 500 Balcom St., Eau Claire from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open to ages 5 and older. Pfizer COVID-19 shot and flu shot (6 months and older) are available. Appointments are encouraged. Schedule an appointment at ecvaccine.as.me.
Tuesday, March 15: Health Department vaccine clinic, 721 Oxford Ave., Eau Claire from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Enter doors C12E at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Lake Street. Open to ages 5 and older. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots available. Appointments are encouraged. Schedule an appointment at ecvaccine.as.me.
