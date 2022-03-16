EAU CLAIRE — Here are some places in the Eau Claire area where you can get tested or vaccinated for COVID-19.
The testing and vaccination sites listed below are free.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department encouraged people to check with testing sites before visiting, noting that some sites may have limited hours or limited walk-up appointments due to changes in test kit supply.
Testing sites
UW-Eau Claire’s Hilltop Center Lounge: Rapid testing available for people 5 and older. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. Appointments are required; testing will take about 30 minutes. Site is located at 15 Garfield Ave. To schedule an appointment, visit UWEC.vivi.healthcare and click on the “Community or UW Subcontractor” option, or call 608-855-9191. Visit www.uwec.edu/coronavirus-updates/community-antigen-testing/ for information on parking.
Pablo Center at the Confluence: PCR and limited rapid tests for all ages are available by appointment at 128 Graham Ave., Eau Claire from 12 to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Appointments are preferred; make an appointment by visiting curative.com or by calling 888-702-9042. No testing on holidays.
: South Middle School, 2115 Mitscher Ave., Eau Claire, from 4 to 7 p.m. Open to ages five and older. Pfizer and flu vaccines (six months and older) will be available. Appointments are encouraged. Register at ecvaccine.as.me.
Tuesday, March 22: Health Department vaccine clinic, 721 Oxford Ave., Eau Claire from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Enter doors C12E at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Lake Street. Open to ages 5 and older. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots available. Appointments are encouraged. Schedule an appointment at ecvaccine.as.me.
Sarah Seifert is the L-T's education and health reporter. She has worked as a journalist in the Chippewa Valley since 2017 and joined the L-T in 2019. Get in touch at sarah.seifert@ecpc.com or on Twitter @sarahaseifert.