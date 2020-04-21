The WIAA has canceled the spring sports season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wisconsin's governing body of prep sports announced Tuesday following a video conference of the Board of Control.
The news came five days after Gov. Tony Evers announced the cancellation of the remainder of the academic year for K-12 schools, seriously throwing the spring season into doubt. The WIAA announced that afternoon it would discuss the fate of the spring and summertime regulations during its pre-scheduled meeting Tuesday.
No prep sports have been played in Wisconsin since the WIAA brought the winter sports season to a halt on March 12. That decision prematurely brought an end to boys basketball, which had wrapped up sectional semifinal action earlier that evening, and girls basketball, which was playing the first two games of the state tournament in Green Bay that night. The spring sports season never began.
Tuesday's announcement brings an end to the prep sports careers of seniors around the state. The WIAA sponsors six sports during the spring: baseball, softball, track and field, girls soccer, boys tennis and boys golf.
Thirty days of summer contact will be allowed for spring coaches in the summer if seniors are included.
This story will be updated.