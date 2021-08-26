This Aug. 15 photo provided by U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest shows a rapidly growing wildfire in northeastern Minnesota that has prompted some evacuations and air quality advisories in Wisconsin. The fire was spotted Sunday near Greenwood Lake in the Superior National Forest.
EAU CLAIRE — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Thursday issued an air quality advisory for much of the northern part of the state, including the Chippewa Valley.
The advisory for 40 of the state's 72 counties, began at 9 a.m. Thursday and runs through midnight. It is the result of smoke from the Greenwood fire in northeast Minnesota and fires in Ontario's Quetico Provincial Park. The smoke is expected to slowly spread east-southeast Thursday.
The counties included in Thursday's advisory are: Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Vilas, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, Price, Oneida, Forest, Florence, Marinette, Polk, Barron, Rusk, Taylor, Lincoln, Langlade, Menominee, Oconto, Door, St. Croix, Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Clark, Marathon, Shawano, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, Wood, Portage, Waupaca, Outagamie, Brown and Kewaunee.
Elevated fine particulate matter concentrations are anticipated to result in air quality index values considered unhealthy. Sensitive groups, including children, elderly people and individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems, should avoid all strenuous outdoor activities. All others should avoid prolonged strenuous outdoor activities, the DNR advised.