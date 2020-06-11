The winner of Wednesday's $22 million Powerball lottery jackpot purchased the lucky ticket at a Menomonie gas station.
Whoever has the winning ticket is advised to sign the back of it immediately, the Wisconsin Lottery stated Thursday in a news release. To claim the $22 million prize, that person will be required to appear in person at the state's lottery offices in Madison.
Wisconsin Lottery announced that the ticket was bought at Synergy Co-op, 2100 Highway B, at Exit 45 off Interstate 94. For selling the winning ticket, the gas station will get $100,000.
Wednesday's winning Powerball numbers were 10, 33, 41, 52, 54 and the No. 18 Powerball.
This is the 18th time a jackpot-winning Powerball ticket has been sold in Wisconsin since the state began participating in the game in 1992. The state's biggest winner was in March 2019 when a ticket worth $768.4 million was sold in Wisconsin.
The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.1 million.