Scammers are using the recent rise in airline flight cancellations to bilk money out of consumers, according to the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau.
An alert sent Monday morning from the organization described methods scammers are using to deceive people by claiming a flight needs to be rebooked.
A scheme reported to BBB involved people who had booked a legitimate flight, but then got an email or text message sent by a scammer claiming the upcoming flight is canceled. After calling a fraudulent customer service number included in that message, the victim is told that there is a fee for booking a substitute flight. Those who fall for the ruse then give out their credit card information to a scam artist, only to later discover the flight was never canceled by the airline.
The BBB advises consumers to confirm information in cancellation messages — namely flight and reservation numbers — before calling a customer support number. And when booking or changing flight plans, make sure you're using a legitimate travel website and not an impostor.
Ways to spot fraudulent websites include typos, grammatical errors and the lack of a customer service number or physical business address. Before doing business with a website you haven't used before, the BBB recommends researching the company and looking at online reviews for it.