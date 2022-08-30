CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County Clerk Jackie Sadler said she’s relieved to hear that Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has vowed to prosecute poeple who attack or harass election workers.
“We’ve received letters where people have said, ‘you’ve been put on notice,’ or ‘we’re watching you,’ but nothing violent,” Sadler said. “I made sure I passed them on to the sheriff’s department.”
Some of the letters specifically mentioned watching to make sure drop boxes weren’t being used, she added.
Sadler said she hasn’t had any problem yet retaining poll workers, but she knows there is some anxiety out there.
“We were a little nervous for the August primary, because there were threats of violence elsewhere,” Sadler said. “I have not heard that (we might not have enough workers). If there were viable threats, I suppose we could lose some.”
Sadler said she is more concerned about possible legislation where a poll worker could be charged with a felony while making a mistake in tabulating ballots.
“I think those type of issues may push poll workers out the door,” she said.
So, Sadler is hopeful the warning from Kaul will have the needed effect to calm people down.
“I think whatever support election workers receive is good,” Sadler said.
Eau Claire city clerk Carrie Riepl agreed the statement from Kaul is a positive message.
“I think it’s good news for our poll workers, because some of them are nervous about working our elections now,” Riepl said. “I think it will alleviate some of the nervousness here.”
Riepl said she hasn’t felt the need to forward any messages sent to her office to law enforcement.
“I’ve received some emails saying they are watching our processes,” Riepl said. “I didn’t take it to mean they are watching us. I didn’t take it as a direct threat.”
Riepl said she believes she has enough poll workers, but added that she’s seen an increase in new poll workers as some of the veteran volunteers have opted out.
Riepl reminded the public to be courteous when they head to the polls.
“All of our poll workers are there to make sure every eligible voter can vote,” she said.
Kaul proclaimed his faith in the state’s election system as clerks report rising concerns about potential threats due to misinformation about elections.
Kaul, a Democrat seeking reelection in November against Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, said public trust in “the reality of our elections” is important.
“We have the world’s greatest democracy in the U.S. and it’s something we should be proud of,” Kaul told the Associated Press last week. “We have had that system tested over and over in Wisconsin through audits and recounts and reviews and consistently they show that our system works and the results reflect the will of the voters.”
Some of Donald Trump’s followers have lashed out as they refused to accept his loss to Joe Biden. The Brennan Center for Justice, a nonprofit law and public policy institute, found in a March poll that one in six election officials have been threatened because of their job, with more than three-quarters saying they feel threats have increased in recent years.
In Wisconsin, multiple clerks have cited distrust and hostility toward election workers as concerns going into the November election. At a gathering of the National Association of State Elections Directors in July, election officials and bureaucrats meeting in Madison raised concerns that federal law might not be up to date with the threats they’ve faced since 2020.
Kaul said he is planning a public relations campaign informing people that intimidating, threatening or assaulting election workers is illegal and telling them how they can quickly report incidents. He said the Justice Department is working with the Wisconsin Elections Commission to stay abreast of any potential cases.
“What people should know is intimidating election officials is a crime and something we take very seriously,” Kaul said. “Continuing to get that message out is a proactive way to deter people from engaging in that activity. And if they do we will hold them accountable.”