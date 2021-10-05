NEW RICHMOND — Wisconsin's U.S. senators are attempting for a second time to get a St. Croix County post office named in honor of two men who fought and died in World War II.
Democrat Tammy Baldwin and Republican Ron Johnson have reintroduced legislation in the Senate to designate the New Richmond post office as the "Captain Robert C. Harmon and Private John R. Peirson Post Office."
"These brave American heroes deserve to have their service and sacrifice to our nation honored," Baldwin stated in a news release Tuesday that announced the reintroduction of the bill.
Baldwin and Johnson first introduced the bipartisan legislation in the previous session of Congress, where it passed the Senate in November 2019 but did not move forward in the House.
Harmon and his half-brother, Peirson, both grew up in New Richmond. Harmon was shot down over France in spring 1944 one week before the D-Day invasion in Europe. Peirson was killed a year later during the Easter Day assault on Okinawa, Japan.
The New Richmond City Council approved a resolution last month supporting the renaming of the post office. The two veterans' families, local American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts and the New Richmond Chamber of Commerce also all support the request.