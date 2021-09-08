The Timberworks Lumberjack Show is one of several new events lined up for the Wisconsin Sport Show this weekend, held at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. The Timberjacks crew are a national-touring act, said organizer Lisa Gill. She is hoping for crowds numbering 10,000 for the three-day event.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Wisconsin Sport Show Fall Edition returns to Chippewa Falls this weekend, featuring a professional lumberjack show, more than 100 hunting and fishing vendors and a 9/11 ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Event organizer Lisa Gill said they are optimistic they will draw 10,000 spectators between Friday and Sunday.
“Our presale tickets have been strong,” Gill said. “The vendors have been chomping at the bit to get back out. It’s really exciting for us to be able to put this together. I’m just so thrilled to be back.”
The first event at the fairgrounds in September 2019 was dubbed the Wisconsin Game Fest. Gill said they changed the name to stress that there is a variety of outdoor sports activities beyond hunting. It is now paired with the Wisconsin Sport Show Spring Edition, which is held in Eau Claire. Like most other events, the 2020 show was canceled because of the pandemic. Gill is hopeful that fears of the virus won’t deter crowds.
“The outdoor aspect (of the event) helps make people feel safe, and it’s so spread out,” she said.
Among the highlights this year will be the debut of the Timberworks Lumberjack Show, which is a professional touring group. Gill said they will be performing each day of the event.
Also back is the North American Diving Dogs team, along with three living trophy bucks, chainsaw carving demonstrations and a petting zoo. The Altoon K-9 unit also will be present on Sunday.
“We encourage people to bring their dogs, but they do have to register them,” she said. Registration can be done online in advance, she added.
Friday night will feature the music of the Bear Creek Band.
A flag-raising ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack will be held at the veteran’s memorial at the fairgrounds at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Gill said all active and retired military and first responders will receive free admission Saturday, because of a sponsorship by Sport Rider of Altoona.