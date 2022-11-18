Hit And Run Scouts Killed Colten Treu

FILE — In this March 11, 2019, file photo, Colten Treu speaks at Chippewa County Court in Chippewa Falls. After Treu was sentenced to 54 years in prison, he filed a motion to withdraw his no contest pleas. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has denied a motion to hear Treu's appeal. 

 Dan Reiland

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Colten Treu, who was sentenced to 54 years in prison after causing a crash in November 2018 that killed three Girl Scouts and a mother, has run out of appeals in Wisconsin.

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court denied Treu's petition to have his case reviewed, said Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell.

