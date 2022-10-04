CHIPPEWA FALLS — Highway 178, along the eastern side of Chippewa Falls, could be re-configured to add possibly traffic lights or a roundabout at the intersection with Olson Drive.
A public hearing will be held today for the public to see the proposed changes and provide input to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Stacey Rusch, WisDOT regional traffic operations supervisor, said traffic has risen in that corridor, with more vehicles traveling to and from the Lake Wissota Business Park.
“We’ve noticed in the last few years there has been an increase in crashes there, including one fatality,” she said.
The fatal crash in January 2020 killed Matthew J. Milne, 43, of Lake Hallie.
“It prompted us to look at what we may be able to do to improve safety out there,” Rusch said. “We’re hoping once we get some input from those who use the intersection every day, we’ll be able to come up with a preferred traffic plan.”
The estimated improvement projects range from $350,000 to $1.4 million, she said.
“We’ll be applying for funding in spring 2023, and we’d hope to get something (constructed) in the next three, four years,” she said.
Cashman Drive, which is nearby also crosses Highway 178, so there will likely be changes to that intersection as a result of what is done at Olson Drive, she added.
Brian Kelley, Chippewa County Highway Commissioner, said some businesses came to the quarterly county Traffic Safety Commission meeting earlier this year to express the need for changes.
“Advanced Laser has had some close calls with their trucks,” Kelley said.
Kelley encouraged people to attend the meeting.
“They have a couple concepts that are interesting,” Kelley said. “It’s important that people who have a stake in those intersections come and be heard. We’ll be interested to see what they come up with.”
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk noted that these types of changes only occur after multiple studies on traffic counts and number of crashes.
“I think it’s justifiable,” Kowalczyk said.
There are already two intersections with traffic signals in that corridor, at Park Avenue/Highway J (south of Olson Drive) and on Highway I (north of Olson Drive.)
Mayor Greg Hoffman agreed the crossing needed to be studied.
“I think this is the responsibilty of the state, to provide safe roads,” Hoffman said.