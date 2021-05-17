SHELL LAKE — A northern Wisconsin technical college with campuses in New Richmond, Rice Lake, Ashland and Superior is adopting a new name.
Effective in August, Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College will be renamed to Northwood Technical College.
A new name, logo and mascot were announced on Monday after the process to revise the institution's identity began last year.
The rebranding was needed because a market research study found that people living outside of the technical college's district, especially prospective students, did not recognize "Indianhead" as a term for the northwestern region in Wisconsin, according to the college's website.
"The current name, 'Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College,' and its short initials, 'WITC,' caused confusion on what type of college WITC is and whether it's even a college," the website stated.
Opening up the rebranding to the public, 187 proposed names were submitted and then winnowed by a task force, student focus groups and campus surveys. In February the WITC Board approved the name change, which the Wisconsin Technical College System agreed with in March.
While the technical college has no athletic programs, a new mascot, Blaze the Bear, will be used for events and skills-based competitions. The bear mascot was chosen by a survey of current students.
The technical college estimates one-time costs of $210,000 for the rebranding effort, according to its website.