NEILLSVILLE -- The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a woman who was reported missing Sunday.
According to a news release sent out Monday:
The Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a possible missing person at about 12:39 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the complainants, who wanted to file a missing person report on their daughter, Cassandra Ayon, age 27. Ayon had recently moved in across the street, and the parents haven’t seen her since Friday.
During officers' initial investigation, it was determined the last time anyone saw Ayon was about 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the Unity area, when she left a friend’s house. She didn’t show up to work on Monday.
Ayon drives a black 2015 Chevy Impala with a license plate of AHZ-2509.
Anyone with information on the location of Ayon is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 715-743-3157.