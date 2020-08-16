CHIPPEWA COUNTY -- A Chippewa Falls woman has been charged with first-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol's northwest region Eau Claire post:
A trooper stopped Marisa Lane Aselson, 29, of Chippewa Falls at 11:56 p.m. Saturday while she was southbound on U.S. 53 south of Melby Street. The trooper stopped her for operating a vehicle with a defective headlamp.
Aselson displayed signs of impairment, and an 8-year-old child was in the back seat. Subsequent investigation and evaluation indicated Aselson was operating under the influence of prescription medications.
Arrangements were made for someone to pick up the child, and Aselson was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for an evidentiary blood draw, which she refused. Aselson was charged and later released to a responsible party.