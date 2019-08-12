ALMENA — A woman has been arrested after she apparently stabbed her boyfriend Saturday evening, causing his death.
The incident occurred at 4:23 p.m. in the 200 block of Soo Ave East in the village of Almena. The woman called the Barron County Sheriff's Department dispatch to report she had stabbed her boyfriend.
"When officers from the Turtle Lake Police Dept and Barron County Sheriff’s Dept arrived they found a male subject in a backyard deceased," said Turtle Lake Police Chief Al Gabe in a press release. "Officers located a female subject a short time later that was believed to be involved in the incident. The female was taken into custody."
The incident remains under investigation by the Turtle Lake Police Dept., Barron County Sheriff’s Dept., Wisconsin State Patrol and the Barron County Medical Examiner.