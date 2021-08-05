Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Wiedenbeck
EAU CLAIRE — A 61-year-old Eleva woman was arrested Wednesday for a hit-and-run incident that injured a bicyclist earlier this week.
Evidence collected by sheriff's deputies and tips from the public led to the arrest of Barbara Wiedenbeck, according to a news release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office.
Investigation into the incident is ongoing, the news release stated, and no further details were released on Thursday.
The hit-and-run crash occurred at about 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday when an SUV struck a bicyclist while both were traveling northbound on Highway HHI near Cleghorn.
The vehicle did not stop and left the scene.
The cyclist was transported to a local hospital with significant, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.