EAU CLAIRE — A 61-year-old Eleva woman was arrested Wednesday for a hit-and-run incident that injured a bicyclist earlier this week.

Evidence collected by sheriff's deputies and tips from the public led to the arrest of Barbara Wiedenbeck, according to a news release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing, the news release stated, and no further details were released on Thursday.

The hit-and-run crash occurred at about 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday when an SUV struck a bicyclist while both were traveling northbound on Highway HHI near Cleghorn.

The vehicle did not stop and left the scene.

The cyclist was transported to a local hospital with significant, but non-life-threatening injuries.