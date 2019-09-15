An 18-year-old Eau Claire woman is being charged with first-offense for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a child younger than 16 in the vehicle.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol northwest region Eau Claire post:
At about 4:19 a.m. Sunday, a trooper stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Cameron and Sixth streets in Eau Claire for expired registration.
Upon approach to the vehicle the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver, identified as Kihley Schreurs, admitted smoking marijuana before the stop. There was also a 1-month-old baby in the vehicle.
Schreurs was arrested and transported to a local hospital for a legal blood draw and then to the Eau Claire County Jail.