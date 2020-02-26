Though labeled as "drinking water," a Jackson County sheriff's deputy was suspicious a bottle found in the car of a woman pulled over on suspicion of drunken driving actually contained alcohol.
Indeed when the deputy opened the bottle, the liquid inside it smelled of alcohol and not just plain water, according to a news release.
The deputy had pulled over a car driven by Carrie Jo Rosin, 52, at 8:42 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 12 in the town of Alma. The deputy pulled her vehicle over because she was driving at night without headlights on.
While talking with Rosin, the deputy noticed she had glassy eyes, spoke slowly and had a slight slur to her words, the sheriff's office news release stated.
A records check revealed that Rosin's drivers license was revoked due to a prior drunken driving charge.
Rosin denied drinking alcohol on Tuesday night. The deputy arrested her for driving a vehicle wile revoked and searched her car, which resulted in the discovery of the bottle labeled "drinking water."
Rosin refused to take sobriety tests when booked into the Jackson County Jail. In addition to the driving while revoked charge, she was also arrested for sixth-offense drunken driving.