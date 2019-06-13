CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Lake Hallie woman has been charged after she was caught trying to smuggle drugs into the Stanley Correctional Institution to give to an Ellsworth man who was imprisoned for his role in a drug overdose fatality.
Jennifer R. Lanners, 28, 3487 S. Joles Parkway, was charged in Chippewa County Court with possession of drugs with the intent to deliver and attempting to deliver drugs to an inmate. Lanners will return to court Tuesday.
According to the criminal complaint:
Corrections officers at the prison apprehended Lanners on May 4 when she attempted to bring suboxone, which is a Schedule III controlled substance, into the prison. She had 11 strips of the drugs hidden in her pocket.
Lanners said she was bringing the drugs to 37-year-old Craig Harp of Ellsworth.
Harp was charged with first-degree reckless homicide in 2011 for providing pills to 21-year-old Ashley Stock, who overdosed and died in August 2010. The homicide charge was dismissed, but Harp was convicted of manufacturing drugs.
Harp now is in prison because of a 2013 conviction in Eau Claire County for fleeing officers and a 2015 conviction in Dunn County for burglary to a building, according to online court records.