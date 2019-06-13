MENOMONIE — A Glenwood City woman has been charged in Dunn County Court with embezzling at least $4,000 from a labor union.
Linda M. Woodford, 41, was charged Wednesday with felony theft in a business setting-party to a crime.
According to the criminal complaint:
A U.S. Department of Labor investigator said Woodford was employed at the Local 727 American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union between December 2015 and July 2017.
The investigator found Woodford embezzled at least $4,065.37 through writing 20 union checks to herself, writing six union checks to other people for personal expenses and withdrawing cash once.
In October 2018 Woodford admitted she wrote 19 checks to herself for non-union expenses, and the union did not authorize any of the checks.
Woodford said she “needed the money,” and that she used the union’s checking account as her personal account “a couple of times” while she was president of the union chapter, calling the decision “stupid.”
Between April and July 2017, Woodford wrote six checks from the union’s checking account to third parties to pay for her personal expenses, totaling $1,705.37.
Woodford said she also withdrew $80 in cash from the checking account in August 2017 to help pay for an out-of-state trip.