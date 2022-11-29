CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cornell woman who didn’t report a child sexual assault allegation, even though she was aware the accused assailant had a prior history of sexual assault, has now been charged.

Amy Jo Locke, 39, 812 N. Eighth St., appeared Tuesday in Chippewa County Court on a charge of child neglect, failure to act/sexual assault of a child, which is a Class C felony. Judge Ben Lane released Locke from jail on a signature bond, with a requirement she cannot have any contact with juvenile children. Locke will return to court Jan. 4.

