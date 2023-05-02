CHIPPEWA FALLS — A rural Chippewa Falls woman has been charged after a teenage girl accused the woman of kicking her in the groin and not feeding her.

Tammy M. Thomas, 45, 19123 Highway X, was charged in Chippewa County Court with two counts of child abuse — intentionally causing harm and a misdemeanor charge of neglecting a child. Judge Ben Lane released Thomas on a signature bond; she will return to court May 9. As terms of her release, she cannot consume illegal drugs, have no contact with the victim or the victim’s residence, and cannot be verbally or physically abusive to anyone.