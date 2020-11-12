AUGUSTA — A woman died early Thursday morning after her car hit a horse and veered off the road in rural Eau Claire County.
Identifying information about the driver was not disclosed by the Eau Claire Sheriff's Office in a news release sent out a few hours after the fatal crash. The Sheriff's Office stated the investigation into the crash is ongoing and more information will be released in the future.
The collision happened at about 5 a.m. on a section of U.S. 12 just east of Augusta, according to the news release.
The woman's car struck a horse in the roadway and the vehicle then hit a tree and ended up in the ditch.
Bystanders and emergency workers responding to the scene attempted life saving measures, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
She was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.