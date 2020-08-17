PIERCE COUNTY — A 49-year-old Minnesota woman died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash that also injured a man.
Maren Koscielski of Minnetonka, Minn., was declared dead at the scene of the crash in the Pierce County town of Oak Grove.
Jay Fischer, 49, of Fridley, Minn., was transported by Life Link III medical helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment of undetermined injuries.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Fischer was driving a 1999 Harley-Davidson Road King with Koscielski as his passenger. They were traveling northbound on Highway 35 near Highway QQ when Fischer lost control of the motorcycle while negotiating a curve. The motorcycle went into the east ditch.
The crash was reported at 4:45 p.m. Saturday.