BLOOMER — A Chippewa Falls woman will spend one year in prison for embezzling nearly $225,000 from a Bloomer veterinary hospital.
Joleen Minnich, 41, was sentenced this week in federal court in Madison on charges of wire fraud and filing a false tax return.
She was also ordered to pay $278,445 in restitution.
According to court records:
An investigation revealed that between 2014 and 2017, Minnich used her position as office manager for County Veterinary Hospital in Bloomer to embezzle $224,596 from the business' bank account by creating 204 fraudulent checks to herself.
The fraudulent checks fell into three categories. First, Minnich generated non-payroll checks to herself and failed to enter the checks into the accounting software program known as QuickBooks.
Second, Minnich used QuickBooks to generate flexible spending checks to herself but failed to use the majority of the funds for out-of-pocket health care costs as required.
Third, Minnich used QuickBooks to generate health insurance checks to herself but failed to use the majority of the funds for health insurance costs.
In addition, as the office manager, Minnich was responsible for remitting County Veterinary Hospital's payroll taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. She failed to remit those taxes because she used that money to hide her embezzlement.
To conceal her conduct, Minnich created false entries in QuickBooks showing she had remitted the payroll taxes.
Minnich also admitted that she failed to report the embezzled funds on her personal 2017 tax return.