EAU CLAIRE — A woman was struck by an arrow Saturday evening in the town of Washington, according to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office.
The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition at an area hospital, stated a news release issued on Saturday night.
The incident was reported at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday by a call to 911. The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources when responding to the scene.
Based on information and evidence gathered so far, there is no reason to believe the public is in danger, the news release stated.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information was available.
