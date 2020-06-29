ELLSWORTH -- A 32-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday after jumping from a moving vehicle in Pierce County.
According to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:
At about 2:28 a.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office was requested to respond to the intersection of U.S. 10 and 570th Avenue in the town of Oak Grove for a female who jumped from a moving vehicle.
Scene investigation determined that a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Cory Thury-Birttnen, 28, of Rosemount, Minn., was westbound on U.S. 10 when a passenger in the vehicle, identified as Rebecca Kaufman, also of Rosemount, jumped out of the moving vehicle and fell into the north ditch.
Kaufman was transported from the scene by Life Link III Helicopter to Regions Hospital St. Paul with undetermined injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Prescott police and fire departments and River Falls Area Ambulance Service.
This incident remains under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.