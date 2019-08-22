A 32-year-old Maiden Rock woman required hospitalization after the SUV she was driving hit a tree Wednesday evening in Pierce County.
Brianna L. Ahern was driving a 2006 Jeep Cherokee northbound on Highway 35 in town of Trenton when the vehicle went into a ditch and struck the tree near the 805th Street intersection, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.
Red Wing EMS transported Ahern to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, Minn., for treatment of undetermined injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.