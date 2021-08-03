Sorry, an error occurred.
CHETEK — A 45-year-old Bloomer woman sustained a serious leg injury after two jet skis collided on a Chetek area lake Friday evening, authorities say.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department:
The crash occurred at 6:23 p.m. on Mud Lake on the Chetek Chain of Lakes.
The initial investigation shows each jet ski had two occupants.
No injuries were reported on one jet ski. The driver of the second jet ski was transported to a hospital by private vehicle with minor injuries.
The Bloomer woman, who was the passenger on the second jet ski, was flown by helicopter to an Eau Claire hospital.
Alcohol was not a contributing factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
