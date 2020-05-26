ELLSWORTH -- A 19-year-old woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon near Ellsworth.
According to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:
The Sheriff's Office was notified of the accident at about 1:54 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 10 and 510th Street in the town of Hartland.
It was determined that an eastbound 2005 Chrysler Pacifica being operated by Inez Perez, of Dorchester, failed to negotiate a curve and entered the south ditch. The vehicle then vaulted over 510th Street and came to rest in the south ditch on the east side of 510th Street.
Perez was transported from the scene by Ellsworth Area Ambulance to River Falls Area Hospital with undetermined injuries.
Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene was the Ellsworth Fire Department.