HAGER CITY — A 47-year-old Minnesota woman was injured Saturday in a single motorcycle crash near Hager City in Pierce County.
The woman, Teresa Majerus of Zumbrota, was injured when the motorcycle on which she was a passenger overturned on Highway OO near 370th Avenue in the town of Diamond Bluff.
The motorcycle, operated by Mark Gjertson, 44, of Roseville, Minnesota, was traveling north when it hit a patch of sand and Gjertson lost control and laid the motorcycle on its side in the southbound lane.
Majerus was taken to Regina Hospital in Hastings, Minnesota, with undetermined injuries. Gjertson was uninjured.