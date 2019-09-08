CHIPPEWA FALLS -- A woman was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Chippewa County.
According to a news release from the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office:
The office received a report at 5:21 p.m. Saturday of a two-vehicle crash with injury and one person unresponsive at the intersection of Highways S and O.
Upon arrival officers found that an the operator of one vehicle, an adult female, was deceased, later confirmed by deputy coroner Mark Roschell.
Investigation of the scene determined a truck driven by an adult male was northbound on Highway S and an SUV driven by the woman was westbound on Highway O and failed to stop at a stop sign. The truck struck the SUV in a T-bone style manner.
The names of the two drivers are being withheld pending investigation.