EAU CLAIRE — A 46-year-old woman died early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County.
The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office reported that it was notified shortly after 3:30 a.m. of the crash in the S7400 block of Highway 27 in the town of Bridge Creek.
Sheriff's deputies, assisted by the Augusta Police Department, arrived to find the driver trapped inside the vehicle.
A deputy and an Augusta police officer started life-saving measures until emergency medical services personnel arrived on scene and took over. The woman, who was not immediately identified, was ultimately pronounced dead,
Preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was northbound on Highway 27 near Highway V when it left the roadway and entered the east ditch, striking a tree. Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The crash remains under investigation.