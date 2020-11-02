EAU CLAIRE — A Rice Lake woman died and a Chippewa Falls man was injured in a one-vehicle crash late Sunday night in the Eau Claire County town of Lincoln.
According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office:
The crash occurred at 10:26 p.m. at Highways HH and O.
The vehicle was northbound on Highway HH and failed to stop at the intersection. It continued north, striking an embankment in the north ditch, where it caught fire after the occupants were out.
Samantha R. Prekker, 24, was pronounced deceased at the scene, and Christopher L. Brott, 26, was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.