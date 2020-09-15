EAU CLAIRE COUNTY — A Fall Creek woman injured in a head-on collision last week remains in critical condition.
Nancy J. Haldeman, 64, continues to be treated at an area hospital following the crash that happened Thursday morning on U.S. 12 in the town of Lincoln, according to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office.
The identity of the driver in the second vehicle involved in the crash was also included in a Tuesday news release from the sheriff's office. Ricky A. Bahr, 49, of Osseo died at the scene of the crash last week.
The crash happened at 6:15 a.m. Thursday when the 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Haldeman attempted to pass a slower moving vehicle by switching lanes, but then hit the 2003 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Bahr.
The crash remains under investigation, the sheriff's office stated in the news release.