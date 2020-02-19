Eau Claire authorities on Wednesday arrested a 23-year-old woman suspected of sending threatening text messages to herself and her family members, and reporting to police that the threats were sent to her from an ex-boyfriend.
The woman is accused of also sending false threats to the Stanley-Boyd school district, the Eau Claire Police Department said Wednesday in a news release.
Police met with Brittany A. Frane Monday after Frane said an ex-boyfriend had sent her and her family members threatening messages. The text messages threatened to kill Frane, Frane’s family members and “anyone who attempted to stop him,” according to the news release. Threats were also sent to the Stanley-Boyd school district.
After information was given that the suspect might be in downtown Eau Claire, officers and detectives searched the area Monday but did not find anything. Frane said she received more threatening texts just before midnight; officers searched the area again and did not find anything suspicious.
The Chippewa Valley Regional Computer Forensic Lab’s examination of Frane’s phone showed that Frane had sent the threatening texts to herself and family members using an app to make the texts appear to be coming from a different phone number, according to the department.
The Stanley-Boyd school district held schools on a “soft hold” Tuesday and limited foot traffic in and out of its buildings, and there was a police presence at Stanley-Boyd schools that day, the Stanley Police Department said.
Officers arrested Frane for felony terrorist threats and felony obstruction of an officer, according to the department. She was booked and released at the Eau Claire County Jail and is slated for an initial court appearance at 11 a.m. March 18.